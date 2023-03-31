Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $184,523,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

