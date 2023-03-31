DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

