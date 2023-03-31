Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

