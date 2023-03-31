Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.65)-$(1.51) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.92). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

