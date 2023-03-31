Veriti Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.60. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

