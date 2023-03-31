Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MRK opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

