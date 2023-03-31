Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $105.92 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

