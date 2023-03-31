Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $291,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V opened at $222.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

