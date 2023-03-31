Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 511 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

