MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 361 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.60.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

