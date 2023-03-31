Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,394 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

