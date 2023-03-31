Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

