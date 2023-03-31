Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

