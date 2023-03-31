Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.