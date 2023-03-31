Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

