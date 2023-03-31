TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $42,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.