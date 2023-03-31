Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 179.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

