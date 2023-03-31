Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 24,132 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

