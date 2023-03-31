3,221 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.