3,221 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.