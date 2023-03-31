Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $224.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

