Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 7,206 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

Five9 Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $68.57 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

