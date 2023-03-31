Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.57. The company has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

