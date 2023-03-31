Silvant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

