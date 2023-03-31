Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CF opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

