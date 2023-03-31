Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

