Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

