McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Trimmed by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

MKC stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.