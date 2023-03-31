DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

