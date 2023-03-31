Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $101.40 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.