Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Comerica by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.