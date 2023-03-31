DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,444 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 81,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

