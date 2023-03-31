Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.