Veriti Management LLC Buys 752 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.9 %

FCX stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

