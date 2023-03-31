Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $154.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.