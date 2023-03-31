Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $222.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

