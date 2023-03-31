Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

