KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.38 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.