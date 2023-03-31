Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

