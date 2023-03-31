Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $251.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

