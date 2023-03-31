Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY opened at $147.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.