26,540 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

NYSE:AVY opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.41. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

