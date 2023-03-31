RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $237.63 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $390.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

