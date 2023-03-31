Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 48.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

