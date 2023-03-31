Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $224.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

