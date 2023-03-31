Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

