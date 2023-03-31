Aspiriant LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $133.94 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.