Strategic Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ opened at $46.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
