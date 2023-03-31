Strategic Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.