Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

