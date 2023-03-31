Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $338.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

